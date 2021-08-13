checkAd

MedX Holdings Inc. Acquires Dazed Inc., to Expand into Cannabis Retail and Public Consumption

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (“MEDH” or the “Company”), a brands management and acquisition company, today announces it is acquiring Dazed Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Dazed Inc, a Texas company, established in 2007 has an operating history of over 15 years in the cannabis space which includes related products and services. Dazed Inc. is ever-expanding, even Rolling Stone gave the brand a shout-out in the popular Willie Nelson issue. The brick and mortar concept, The Lazydaze brand was established in 2004, and is perfectly positioned for the inevitable legalization of cannabis. “With federal legalization on the horizon, we are confident that offering the two most consumed commodities in the world, coffee and cannabis, under one roof is a homerun. There is an obvious need for public consumption lounges and we are here to fill that need.” There are currently seven locations in Texas that are a mix of corporation-owned, licensed and franchised units. Dazed Inc., plans to take his concept nationwide, taking special interest in the Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada markets.

“Bringing in Dazed Inc. is a huge step for us and we are excited to start a new chapter. Dazed Inc., is just one of several internal and external acquisitions under MEDH in achieving our long-term operational strategy as a vertically integrated cannabis company from retail to industrial to medical. We intend on building the Lazydaze brand and expanding into established markets. We look forward to providing to shareholders additional updates and milestones as they unfold,” stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH. The Company intends to announce additional subsidiaries in the near future, following the release of its upcoming annual report.

About MedX Holdings Inc.:
MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, as well as to provide solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.MedXHoldings.co

Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

MEDH Contact:
MedX Holdings Inc.
(737) 777 0420
Info@MedXHoldings.co





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MedX Holdings Inc. Acquires Dazed Inc., to Expand into Cannabis Retail and Public Consumption CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (“MEDH” or the “Company”), a brands management and acquisition company, today announces it is acquiring Dazed Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary. Dazed Inc, a Texas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
MediciNova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board