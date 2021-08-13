checkAd

VVC Announces Stockhouse Client Services Agreement and Debt Conversion

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces the following:

VVC finalized a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), whereby Stockhouse will assist VVC with general market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base over the next 12 months. VVC will have access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand awareness and amplifying news on VVC. Using these Stockhouse tools, a larger investor audience can become aware of VVC.

The engagement with Stockhouse is for a 12-month term. All content produced will be published on the Stockhouse websites and further featured through the Stockhouse distribution platform. The total cost for Stockhouse's Services for 12 months is CA$100,000, of which $25,000 will be paid in cash and $75,000 will be settled by the issuance of common shares ("Shares") of the Company in 5 tranches over 12 months ("Shares for Services").

The first tranche will comprise of the issuance of 157,900 shares at $0.095 per Share or $15,000 in aggregate on the First Closing. The Company will issue a Note for the remaining $60,000 which will be converted into shares over the next four tranches. The number of shares to be issued over the next four Closings will equate to $15,000 divided by market price of the Company’s shares on the day of issuance discounted by 25% (discount decreases if share price exceeds $0.50). The share issuance is expected to occur every three months following the First Closing, after the services have been rendered.

"We are excited about this new arrangement with Stockhouse and the opportunity it will bring to the investment community," said VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, "as it creates a platform for us to educate and inform our investors in a more personal manner about VVC's Helium project expansion in the USA and the development of the Gloria Pilot Mine copper project in Mexico.”

In addition to the Shares for Services transaction, VVC also wishes to settle an aggregate of CA$35,725 of indebtedness owing to the CEO of the Company by the issuance 376,053 Shares at $0.095 per Share ("Shares for Debt"). The Issuances of the Shares for Debt will occur also at the First Closing.

The total number of Shares to be issued at the First Closing will be 533,953. The Shares for Services and Shares for Debt settlements will allow the Company to conserve its cash on hand which is already otherwise committed.

Both transactions are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Securities to be issued pursuant to the transaction will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. None of the Securities to be issued hereunder have been and/or will be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.

About Stockhouse Ltd.
Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (www.https://stockhouse.com) is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

About VVC Exploration Corporation
VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of PHC, VVC is also a Helium Producing company. VVC’s portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project, as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are removed in Mexico. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727  or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail:  pfernet@vvcexploration.com   E-mail:  trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





