checkAd

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 14:05  |  49   |   |   

Continued execution on XCART TM pre-clinical development plan and progress toward IND-enabling studies Strong royalty growth with PolyXen® platform technology Bolstered cash position with recently completed $12.5 million private …

  • Continued execution on XCART TM pre-clinical development plan and progress toward IND-enabling studies 
  • Strong royalty growth with PolyXen® platform technology 
  • Bolstered cash position with recently completed $12.5 million private placement 

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Foto: Accesswire

"Over the course of the second quarter, we continued to execute our innovative and differentiated XCART program, and the technical progress we've accomplished brings us closer to the critical milestone of conducting IND-enabling studies in the United States. In light of that progress, we are taking important steps to validate the key workflow and manufacturing components that we believe will maximize the XCART opportunity," commented Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic. "Additionally, with our recently completed $12.5 million private placement and the royalty growth we have seen through our PolyXen license agreement, I believe we are in a strong position moving forward to maintain optionality and execute on advancing our development program."

XCART Platform Technology Overview : Significantly differentiated, proprietary approach to personalized CAR T lymphoma therapy targeting tumor-specific neoantigens that target independently of CD19 or other surface antigens that are common to both normal and malignant B-cells. Lead program for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, an area of significant unmet need, with the potential to address an initial global market opportunity of over $7 billion annually. [1] 

Program Highlights: 

  • Collaboration with Pharmsynthez and multiple academic institutions in Eastern Europe which provides access to methods and materials, including clinical samples, for optimizing the overall XCART workflow.
  • Ongoing research and development collaboration with Scripps Research covering design and implementation of the pre-clinical development program, as well as activities supporting process development for clinical manufacturing.
  • Ongoing exploratory patient biopsy study in Eastern Europe. The work being performed under this collaboration has achieved its initial objective of supporting further XCART platform development, including that of downstream XCART processes.

"Through the experience gained in Eastern Europe, the ongoing work at Scripps, and the enthusiasm of our expanding network of subject matter experts and contract development partners, we've made considerable progress in advancing toward conducting IND-enabling studies for XCART," added Curtis Lockshin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Xenetic. "We look forward to building on that momentum as we continue to advance XCART beyond its academic foundation toward a commercially viable platform, including a clinical manufacturing process for generating patient-specific CAR T products."

Seite 1 von 4
Xenetic Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Continued execution on XCART TM pre-clinical development plan and progress toward IND-enabling studies Strong royalty growth with PolyXen® platform technology Bolstered cash position with recently completed $12.5 million private …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Community First Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
Graphite One Announces Closing of $10.23 Million in Private Placement Offering
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Receives 3rd Of Five Topographical Surveys Ordered: Survey For #28 ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market
Accesswire | Analysen