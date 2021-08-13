checkAd

Zealand Pharma Down 3% as Goldman Cuts Price Target

(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares fell 3% after Goldman Sachs analysts cut their price target on the stock to DKK 200 from DKK 225.Zealand Pharma yesterday reported first-half revenue ahead of consensus, but a larger-than-expected operating …

  • Zealand Pharma yesterday reported first-half revenue ahead of consensus, but a larger-than-expected operating loss
  • However, analysts at Carnegie say the investment case is intact
  • With guidance unchanged and timelines reiterated on all pipeline products, there is little to change our view on the case, Carnegie said
  • Upcoming catalysts include Zegalogue US launch, BI 456906 phase 1b data and potential phase 2 results in type 2 diabetes and glepaglutide Ph 3 enrollment updates
