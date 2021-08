Zealand Pharma Down 3% as Goldman Cuts Price Target Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 14:07 | 25 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 14:07 | (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares fell 3% after Goldman Sachs analysts cut their price target on the stock to DKK 200 from DKK 225.Zealand Pharma yesterday reported first-half revenue ahead of consensus, but a larger-than-expected operating … (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares fell 3% after Goldman Sachs analysts cut their price target on the stock to DKK 200 from DKK 225.Zealand Pharma yesterday reported first-half revenue ahead of consensus, but a larger-than-expected operating … (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma shares fell 3% after Goldman Sachs analysts cut their price target on the stock to DKK 200 from DKK 225.

Zealand Pharma yesterday reported first-half revenue ahead of consensus, but a larger-than-expected operating loss

However, analysts at Carnegie say the investment case is intact

With guidance unchanged and timelines reiterated on all pipeline products, there is little to change our view on the case, Carnegie said

Upcoming catalysts include Zegalogue US launch, BI 456906 phase 1b data and potential phase 2 results in type 2 diabetes and glepaglutide Ph 3 enrollment updates Zealand Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Zealand Pharma Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer