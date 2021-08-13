checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow

Bechtle reported good operating results in Q2 and H1, with both top line and bottom line largely supported by its organic strength amid the challenging economic backdrop, demonstrating its robust business model.

What’s it all about?

Bechtle reported good operating results in Q2 and H1, with both top line and bottom line largely supported by its organic strength amid the challenging economic backdrop, demonstrating its robust business model. In addition, a smaller acquisition was announced, which will support top line further. Cadmes is the 101st acquisition in Bechtle’s history, which proves the company’s capability to carry out successfully a buyand-build strategy. Despite different one-time effects, we see the full potential of recurring earnings not yet reflected in market expectations. Taking EBT margin above previous year into account and significant growth (which means above 10% for Bechtle), an EBT of even EUR 320m in 2021 seem achievable (EUR 314m eAR). Hence, we assume higher profitability and raise our estimates respectively. We increase our DCF-base price target to EUR 200m (EUR 182.00) and reiterate our BUY recommendation. (to be adjusted for the proposed 1:3 stock split on Monday 16, August – then a PT of EUR 67.00).

 

For current investment ideas, check out our latest Weekly Feature. This week we are looking at Multitude SE: FinTechs are currently getting a lot of attention and fundings at dizzying multiples. This one has so far been overlooked by the market.

 

