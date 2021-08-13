checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Strong prelim Q2; raised outlook

AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Strong prelim Q2; raised outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
According to prelim Q2-figures, Delivery Hero (DH) is upholding its strong growth momentum with segment revenues more than doubling yoy. Easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have just minimal impacts.

Delivery Hero SE (prelim Q2 results, rating down, PT up)

Retail

MCap EUR 29bn

HOLD (from BUY), PT EUR 134.00 (+7% potential)
Research update

What’s it all about?

According to prelim Q2-figures, Delivery Hero (DH) is upholding its strong growth momentum with segment revenues more than doubling yoy. Easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have just minimal impacts. With its launch in Germany on track and strong expansion in quick commerce overall, the company raised sales expectations for FY21. At the same time DH is expecting margins on the low end of its previous guidance what we think is due to high levels of competition in quick commerce. Based on our DCF and Peer valuation models we upgrade our price target to EUR 134 (old: EUR 130) with an upside of ca. 6%. We downgrade our recommendation to HOLD (old: BUY).

 

For current investment ideas, check out our latest Weekly Feature. This week we are looking at Multitude SE: FinTechs are currently getting a lot of attention and fundings at dizzying multiples. This one has so far been overlooked by the market.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

Wertpapier


