AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Strong prelim Q2; raised outlook

According to prelim Q2-figures, Delivery Hero (DH) is upholding its strong growth momentum with segment revenues more than doubling yoy. Easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have just minimal impacts.

According to prelim Q2-figures, Delivery Hero (DH) is upholding its strong growth momentum with segment revenues more than doubling yoy. Easing COVID-19 restrictions seemed to have just minimal impacts. With its launch in Germany on track and strong expansion in quick commerce overall, the company raised sales expectations for FY21. At the same time DH is expecting margins on the low end of its previous guidance what we think is due to high levels of competition in quick commerce. Based on our DCF and Peer valuation models we upgrade our price target to EUR 134 (old: EUR 130) with an upside of ca. 6%. We downgrade our recommendation to HOLD (old: BUY).

