AlsterResearch AG Update: Scout24 AG - A solid Q2 resulted in a decent H1

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
13.08.2021, 14:23   

Scout24 reported a better Q2 2021, with the top line and operating EBITDA coming ahead of consensus and our expectations. Consequently, the company reiterated its revenue growth guidance of mid- to high single digits.

Scout24 AG (Q2 results, PT up)

Media

MCap EUR 5.9bn

BUY, PT EUR 80.00 (+14% potential)
Research update

What’s it all about?

Scout24 reported a better Q2 2021, with the top line and operating EBITDA coming ahead of consensus and our expectations. Consequently, the company reiterated its revenue growth guidance of mid- to high single digits and an operating EBITDA margin target of 60% (including holding costs), assuming an improved margin from Q4 2021. It also maintained its revenue growth expectation of low double digits for residential RE, low single digits in business RE, and a slight decline in media and other. After the share buyback in H1 (7.3m shares in Q1 and further 14.3m in Q2) the current number of shares outstanding stands at 83,513,538. Following this, our EPS estimates are increased by c. 10% (21-23E) – and our price target does the same. Remains a BUY with a new PT of EUR 80.00 (EUR 70.00)

 

For current investment ideas, check out our latest Weekly Feature. This week we are looking at Multitude SE: FinTechs are currently getting a lot of attention and fundings at dizzying multiples. This one has so far been overlooked by the market.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

