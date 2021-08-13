Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Profitability Issues Are Temporary, Kepler Says Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – Vestas profitability issues are temporary and medium-term outlook remains good, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock. Price target cut to DKK 292 from DKK 296Shares were up 3.6% today to DKK …



