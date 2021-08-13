Geosynthetics Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Geosynthetics Market by Type (Geotextile, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoams, Geonets), Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 ", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Geosynthetics Market is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026 from USD 9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2021 and 2026.

The rising demand for geosynthetics is majorly due to Increasing investments on infrastructural developments, and rising concerns over waste and water management globally. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing population and urbanization, coupled with increasing industrial activities in the APAC and South America which is expected to offer opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period. Developments in the field of material technology, and growing demand for sustainable products are presenting opportunities for the geosynthetics market.

Based on type, geotextiles is estimated to be the largest market in the overall geosynthetics market in 2021

Geotextiles are permeable, durable, and engineered fabrics made from fibers. These are non-biodegradable materials hence are used in engineering projects. Geotextiles are used in geotechnical engineering applications such as heavy construction, buildings, pavement construction, hydrogeology, and environmental engineering. They are also used for drainage and erosion control, pavement and repairs, soil reinforcements & stabilization, embankments, asphalt overlays, and others

Based on application, waste management is expected to be the largest geosynthetics-consuming application in 2021

Waste management contributes for the largest market share for the geosynthetics market in 2020. Geosynthetics are used in waste management for performing various functions such as filtration, separation, drainage, barrier, and reinforcement. It includes the proper collection, transport, treatment, recycling, and disposal of residential, industrial, and commercial waste. Geosynthetics are essential for controlling the leakage of contaminated gas and liquid into groundwater, rivers, aquifers, and other freshwater sources. The rising demand for waste management owing to increase in population, urbanization, and industrialization is expected to drive the geosynthetics market during the forecast period.