Japan House London Unveils Creative Street Crossing Designed by Award Winning Artist Tokolo Asao

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Japan House London's celebration of the ingenuity of Japanese designers at Olympic Games, past and present, spills out onto the High Street with the unveiling of a brand-new creative street crossing specially designed by Tokyo 2020 Games emblem creator, artist Tokolo Asao.

A leading figure in the fields of art, architecture, and design, Tokolo's eye-catching works are created using simple geometric patterns arranged around the theme of 'connecting', with a particular focus on the Japanese colour ai – or Japanese indigo, a durable, weather resistant dye that retains its vivid dark blue colour over time.

Launching on Kensington High Street in August, the origins of the crossing design are unmistakeably linked to the Harmonised Chequered Emblem, brought to life so vividly through the drone display during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Artist Tokolo Asao commented: "As a student at the Architectural Association in London, the city proved to be a defining experience for me that has gone on to shape my creative practice. I have always thought that there is great potential in working with patterns and signs within the context of transport. As someone who has also dreamed of designing for an airport, this opportunity - my first design for a street crossing at the heart of the city that has provided such inspiration throughout my career - is a genuine honour. I hope it leaves a lasting impression on the pedestrians who use it."