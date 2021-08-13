checkAd

Japan House London Unveils Creative Street Crossing Designed by Award Winning Artist Tokolo Asao

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 14:34  |  29   |   |   

Large scale geometric project exclusively designed by leading Japanese artist Tokolo Asao launches in August

  • Japan House London reveals creative street crossing specially designed by Japanese artist Tokolo Asao.
  • The large-scale geometrically patterned crossing shows echoes of Tokolo's winning Tokyo 2020 emblem.
  • Part of a special summer season at Japan House London celebrating the role of Japanese designers at Olympic Games past and present, including an exhibition showcasing the cultural legacy of Tokyo 1964.
  • Download press images: https://bit.ly/3bJVscO

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Japan House London's celebration of the ingenuity of Japanese designers at Olympic Games, past and present, spills out onto the High Street with the unveiling of a brand-new creative street crossing specially designed by Tokyo 2020 Games emblem creator, artist Tokolo Asao.

artwork: Tokolo Asao. Design and coordination: Tsuruoka Shintaro (COMU LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Japan House London)

A leading figure in the fields of art, architecture, and design, Tokolo's eye-catching works are created using simple geometric patterns arranged around the theme of 'connecting', with a particular focus on the Japanese colour ai – or Japanese indigo, a durable, weather resistant dye that retains its vivid dark blue colour over time.

Launching on Kensington High Street in August, the origins of the crossing design are unmistakeably linked to the Harmonised Chequered Emblem, brought to life so vividly through the drone display during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Artist Tokolo Asao commented: "As a student at the Architectural Association in London, the city proved to be a defining experience for me that has gone on to shape my creative practice. I have always thought that there is great potential in working with patterns and signs within the context of transport. As someone who has also dreamed of designing for an airport, this opportunity - my first design for a street crossing at the heart of the city that has provided such inspiration throughout my career - is a genuine honour. I hope it leaves a lasting impression on the pedestrians who use it."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Japan House London Unveils Creative Street Crossing Designed by Award Winning Artist Tokolo Asao Large scale geometric project exclusively designed by leading Japanese artist Tokolo Asao launches in August Japan House London reveals creative street crossing specially designed by Japanese artist Tokolo Asao. The large-scale geometrically …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach USD 31.49 Billion By 2028: CAGR of 5.50% | Reports and Data
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and ...
MoEngage Positioned as a Strong Performer in 2021 Cross-Channel Campaign Management Report by ...
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Uboss deploys in Australia with Service Provider Novum, spearheading their drive into the B2B Cloud ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Team Jumping Final
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
OMERS Infrastructure Purchases 19.4% Stake in Azure Power Global Ltd
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...