checkAd

IGI’s Existing Financial Strength Ratings Assigned to new Malta-based European Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that the financial strength ratings of the IGI group have been assigned to the Company’s new European subsidiary in Malta.

S&P Global Ratings has assigned an “A-” financial strength rating to International General Insurance Company (Europe) SE (“IGI Europe”), while AM Best has assigned an “A” (Excellent) financial strength rating to the Malta-based subsidiary. Both ratings have a stable outlook.

IGI Europe, which is a subsidiary of Bermuda-based International General Insurance Co. Ltd., was granted licensing by the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”) to begin writing business across Europe in July 2021.

IGI Europe CEO Keith Mallia-Milanes said, “Securing these equalized ratings from S&P and AM Best is an important step forward for IGI Europe. Our European subsidiary is obviously strategically important to the IGI group as it provides the Company access to business across Europe.”

“Europe is an attractive growth region for IGI, and I and the rest of the Malta team look forward to developing the Company’s European presence and platform in the months and years to come,” Mr. Mallia-Milanes said, adding, “We are already very pleased with the level of interest from clients and brokers in developing our European business.”

Both S&P and AM Best cited IGI Europe’s strategic relationship to and support from IGI as key factors in its decisions, as well as IGI’s balance sheet strength and its track record of strong operating performance.

---

About IGI:
 IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, surety, marine trades, marine liability, contingency, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-”/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

Seite 1 von 3
International General Insurance Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGI’s Existing Financial Strength Ratings Assigned to new Malta-based European Subsidiary International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that the financial strength ratings of the IGI group have been assigned to the Company’s new European subsidiary in Malta. S&P Global Ratings has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21IGI Reports Second Quarter and Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21IGI Announces Semi-Annual Ordinary Common Share Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21IGI to Release Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten