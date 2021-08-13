checkAd

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 14:34  |  21   |   |   

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Billboard Rentals, Net

$

7,952,832

 

$

6,654,032

 

$

15,106,517

 

$

13,869,798

 

Broadband Services (1)

 

3,760,454

 

 

1,164,082

 

 

7,555,491

 

 

1,431,333

 

Premiums Earned

 

1,736,158

 

 

3,203,581

 

 

3,522,722

 

 

6,657,639

 

Insurance Commissions

 

658,703

 

 

349,729

 

 

1,058,880

 

 

682,520

 

Investment and Other Income

 

71,734

 

 

121,140

 

 

141,290

 

 

261,454

 

Total Revenues

 

14,179,881

 

 

11,492,564

 

 

27,384,900

 

 

22,902,744

 

 
Depreciation and Amortization Expense

 

2,456,200

 

 

1,963,209

 

 

4,768,176

 

 

3,746,540

 

 
Net Loss from Operations

 

(1,093,472

)

 

(865,309

)

 

(2,579,250

)

 

(2,045,281

)

Net Other Income (Loss)

 

12,566,457

 

 

4,300,760

 

 

122,689,521

 

 

(19,246,965

)

 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

8,637,563

 

$

3,402,308

 

$

93,075,190

 

$

(21,331,930

)

Basic Net Income (Loss) per Share

$

0.29

 

$

0.14

 

$

3.27

 

$

(0.89

)

Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share

$

0.29

 

$

0.14

 

$

3.26

 

$

(0.89

)

 

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (2)

$

344,151,120

 

$

146,470,399

 

Total Assets

 

817,172,310

 

 

640,707,426

 

Total Liabilities

 

137,832,503

 

 

114,114,020

 

Total Noncontrolling Interest

 

149,319,976

 

 

145,027,149

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

530,019,831

 

$

381,566,257

 

(1)

 

Includes our acquisition of AireBeam completed on March 10, 2020 and UBB on December 29, 2020.

(2)

 

Investments consist of U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and publicly traded equity securities, of which $16,863,428 is held by our insurance entities at June 30, 2021.

As a result of a change in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in 2018, we are required to include the unrealized changes in market prices of investments in public equity securities in our reported earnings.

In the table above, “Net Other Income (Loss)” during the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes unrealized gains of $115,845,427 mainly from our 2017 investment of $10,000,000 in Dream Finders Homes after its initial public offering on January 25, 2021. This contrasts with unrealized losses in the value of our public equity securities of $(25,232,878) during the six months ended June 30, 2020. While we intend to hold our current securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

Cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $5,290,113, compared to $1,261,366 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Our book value per share was $17.92 at June 30, 2021, compared to $14.01 at December 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, we had 28,520,555 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of August 12, 2021, we had 28,520,555 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments including investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder, commercial real estate services businesses and Yellowstone Acquisition Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and future products and services, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitive nature of the industries in which we conduct our business, general business and economic conditions, our ability to acquire suitable businesses, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the effect of a loss of, or financial distress of, any reinsurance company which we rely on for our insurance operations, the risks associated with our investments in both publicly traded securities and privately held businesses, our history of losses and ability to maintain profitability in the future, the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, and our subsequent interim reports on Form 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our website at www.bostonomaha.com. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Boston Omaha Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We show below …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Boston Omaha Corporation to Invest in Sky Harbour LLC, a Developer of Private Aviation Infrastructure
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten