Orocobre Announces Court Approves Scheme

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Galaxy) and Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE, TSX:ORL) (Orocobre) are pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the proposed merger pursuant to which Orocobre will acquire all of the shares in Galaxy (Galaxy Shares) by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Lodgement of Court Orders and Suspension of Trading

Galaxy expects to lodge an office copy of the Court's orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday, 16 August 2021, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective. If this occurs, Galaxy expects that Galaxy Shares will be suspended from trading on ASX at close of trading on Monday, 16 August 2021.

Scheme Timetable

The key dates expected for the Scheme are set out below.

Effective Date Monday, 16 August 2021
New Orocobre Shares commence trading on ASX on a deferred settlement basis Tuesday, 17 August 2021
Scheme Record Date Wednesday, 18 August 2021 at 5.00 pm
Implementation Date Wednesday, 25 August 2021
New Orocobre Shares commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis Thursday, 26 August 2021

Note: All times and dates in the above timetable are references to the time and date in Perth, Western Australia (AWST). All dates are indicative only. Galaxy reserves the right to vary the times and dates set out above. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced on ASX and notified on Galaxy's website at www.gxy.com.

Galaxy will continue to update shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.

This release was authorised by Mr Simon Hay, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Resources Limited and Mr Rick Anthon, Joint Company Secretary of Orocobre Limited.

For more information    
     
Orocobre Limited
ABN 31 112 589 910
Level 35, 71 Eagle St,
Brisbane, QLD 4000
www.orocobre.com
