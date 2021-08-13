checkAd

XpresSpa Group Receives Approval for a $2 Million Program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for Biosurveillance Tracking in Collaboration with Concentric by Ginkgo at Three Major U.S. Airports

Eight-Week Pilot Program Focuses on Identifying New SARS-CoV-2 Variants Entering the U.S.

Initially launching at three major international airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark-Liberty International Airport and San Francisco International Airport

Major Lab Collaboration with Concentric by Ginkgo

Potential for Future Expansion into Additional Major Airports

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that its XpresCheck subsidiary has been authorized to proceed with a $2 million dollar, 8-week pilot program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through its XpresCheck COVID-19 testing company. Under the 8-week pilot program, conducted in collaboration with Concentric by Ginkgo, XpresCheck will conduct biosurveillance monitoring, initially from India, at three major U.S. airports operating XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facilities, which will be aimed at identifying existing and new SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the highly contagious Delta variant and other new variants surfacing in the U.S.

“For the past year, XpresCheck has played a significant role in safeguarding airports and air travel by conducting convenient, on-site COVID-19 testing for travelers, airline and airport employees. We are excited to be working with the CDC on this pilot program and believe the data collected will prove invaluable in understanding the movement of current variants in airports, and tracking future variants of the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Doug Satzman, chief executive officer of XpresSpa Group. “The program is being designed to help track the influx of new SARS-CoV-2 variants and create a mechanism to be deployed against infectious diseases going forward. Following the launch of this CDC-backed biosurveillance program, XpresCheck aims to further expand the relationship with the CDC and extend the program into all U.S. major international airports, with flights arriving from any high-risk countries in the near future.”

Passengers will be offered a free PCR test, which will be combined with 5-10 other samples and sent to a lab network to determine the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If the presence of the virus is detected in the pooled sample, the pathogens in those samples will be genomically sequenced to identify the presence of any new variants, such as the Delta variant.

