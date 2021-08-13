checkAd

Codere Online Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Its Proposed Business Combination with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021   

MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. announced that it has filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination of Codere Online, a leading online casino and sports betting operator in Latin America, with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) ("DD3"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

The proposed business combination is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, approval by DD3’s stockholders, and other customary closing conditions.

About Codere Online
Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region. Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II
DD3 was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. Learn more at https://www.dd3.mx/en/spac.

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (“Holdco”), Servicios de Juego Online, S.A.U. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Codere Online”), DD3 Acquisition Corp. II ("DD3") and the other parties thereto have entered into a business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) that provides for DD3 and Codere Online to become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holdco (the “Proposed Business Combination”). In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Form F-4”) has been filed by Holdco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a preliminary proxy statement relating to DD3’s solicitation of proxies from DD3’s stockholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and other matters described in the Form F-4, as well as a preliminary prospectus of Holdco relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the Proposed Business Combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. After the Form F-4 has been declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to DD3’s stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Business Combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., 7 rue Robert Stümper, L-2557 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

