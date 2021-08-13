checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Ceconomy AG - Q3 broadly in line

AlsterResearch AG Update: Ceconomy AG - Q3 broadly in line

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
13.08.2021, 14:39  |  20   |   |   

Ceconomy’s Q3 was shaped by the impacts of COVID-19 in the bricks-and-mortar business. Still, the company delivered better than expected results. This was driven by high customer demand for consumer electronics.

Ceconomy AG (Q3 results)

Retail

MCap EUR 1.4bn

BUY, PT EUR 6.00 (+55% potential)
Research update

What’s it all about?

Ceconomy’s Q3 was shaped by the impacts of COVID-19 in the bricks-and-mortar business. Still, the company delivered better than expected results. This was driven by high customer demand for consumer electronics, especially in Spain, Italy and Turkey. which more than compensated for the sales decline in Germany due to the continued COVID-19 lockdown. For the financial year 20/21, Ceconomy expects a slight to moderate increase in total sales, due to catch-up effects and positive customer behavior since the reopening of stores. Given the recovery from COVID-19 impacts and the ongoing reorganization and business transformation, we believe that Ceconomy shares are undervalued. Our price target remains at EUR 6.00. We reiterate our BUY recommendation.

 

For current investment ideas, check out our latest Weekly Feature. This week we are looking at Multitude SE: FinTechs are currently getting a lot of attention and fundings at dizzying multiples. This one has so far been overlooked by the market.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

CECONOMY Vz. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Ceconomy AG - Q3 broadly in line Ceconomy’s Q3 was shaped by the impacts of COVID-19 in the bricks-and-mortar business. Still, the company delivered better than expected results. This was driven by high customer demand for consumer electronics, especially in Spain, Italy and Turkey. which more than compensated for the sales decline in Germany due to the continued COVID-19 lockdown. For the financial year 20/21, Ceconomy expects a slight to moderate increase in total sales.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Strong prelim Q2; raised outlook
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Transition hurts current margins
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: Scout24 AG - A solid Q2 resulted in a decent H1
AlsterResearch AG Update: Ceconomy AG - Q3 broadly in line
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong H1 results; Hold
AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL
AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Strong performance in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Strong prelim Q2; raised outlook
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Transition hurts current margins
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: Scout24 AG - A solid Q2 resulted in a decent H1
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Covid-19 belastet weiter; Kursziel runter; KAUFEN ...
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG aktualisiert Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG updates outlook for financial year 2020/21
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
11.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG aktualisiert Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
30.07.21DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG implementiert Finanzierungsstruktur nach Pandemie: Ablösung des KfW-Konsortialkredits durch neue, an Nachhaltigkeitskriterien gebundene Kreditlinie (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG settles post-pandemic financing structure: Existing KfW syndicated loan agreement replaced by ESG-linked syndicated credit facilities
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG implementiert Finanzierungsstruktur nach Pandemie: Ablösung des KfW-Konsortialkredits durch neue, an Nachhaltigkeitskriterien gebundene Kreditlinie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21DGAP-News: Drittes Quartal 2020/21: CECONOMY mit starkem Geschäft in Ländern, die weniger von COVID-19-Maßnahmen betroffen waren - Deutschlandgeschäft von langen Marktschliessungen und Einschränkungen geprägt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19.07.21DGAP-News: Drittes Quartal 2020/21: CECONOMY mit starkem Geschäft in Ländern, die weniger von COVID-19-Maßnahmen betroffen waren - Deutschlandgeschäft von langen Marktschliessungen und Einschränkungen geprägt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21DGAP-News: CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German business marked by long lockdown and restrictions
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Square startet DeFi-Plattform, Jenoptik mit neuen Rekorden und Ceconomy lenkt ein - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare