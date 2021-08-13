AlsterResearch AG Update: Ceconomy AG - Q3 broadly in line

Ceconomy’s Q3 was shaped by the impacts of COVID-19 in the bricks-and-mortar business. Still, the company delivered better than expected results. This was driven by high customer demand for consumer electronics.

Ceconomy’s Q3 was shaped by the impacts of COVID-19 in the bricks-and-mortar business. Still, the company delivered better than expected results. This was driven by high customer demand for consumer electronics, especially in Spain, Italy and Turkey. which more than compensated for the sales decline in Germany due to the continued COVID-19 lockdown. For the financial year 20/21, Ceconomy expects a slight to moderate increase in total sales, due to catch-up effects and positive customer behavior since the reopening of stores. Given the recovery from COVID-19 impacts and the ongoing reorganization and business transformation, we believe that Ceconomy shares are undervalued. Our price target remains at EUR 6.00. We reiterate our BUY recommendation.

