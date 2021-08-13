Boozt Falls 6% as Margin Disappoints Amid Higher Investment Costs Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 14:37 | 28 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 14:37 | (PLX AI) – Boozt fell 6% after profit margins came in below expectations amid higher investment costs. Q2 adjusted EBIT margin was 6.8%, below consensus of 8.6%The miss was driven by all cost lines, with administrative costs being the main culprit … (PLX AI) – Boozt fell 6% after profit margins came in below expectations amid higher investment costs. Q2 adjusted EBIT margin was 6.8%, below consensus of 8.6%The miss was driven by all cost lines, with administrative costs being the main culprit … (PLX AI) – Boozt fell 6% after profit margins came in below expectations amid higher investment costs.

Q2 adjusted EBIT margin was 6.8%, below consensus of 8.6%

The miss was driven by all cost lines, with administrative costs being the main culprit due to increased investment in future growth

The miss was driven by all cost lines, with administrative costs being the main culprit due to increased investment in future growth

Boozt said its fulfillment centre is now running close to full capacity and is evaluating the option to further advance investments to expand automation capacity, which could impact CAPEX in 2021 with an additional investment of SEK 200 million



