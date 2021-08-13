checkAd

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.165 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: GER) is announcing its quarterly distribution of $0.165 per common share. The distribution is payable on the date noted below.

The distribution schedule is as follows:

Ex-Date:

August 24, 2021

Record Date:

August 25, 2021

Payable Date:

August 31, 2021

Amount:

$0.165 per share

It is currently anticipated that a portion of this distribution will be treated for tax purposes as a return of capital, however, the final characterization of such distribution will be made in early 2022 when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits for the full year. The final tax status of the distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

In addition, portfolio holdings as of June 30, 2021, as well as additional information regarding the Fund, can be accessed through the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Energy & Infrastructure Team, which is among the industry’s largest MLP investment groups.

The Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014. The reorganization of the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund with and into the Fund was completed on September 28, 2020. The investment objective, strategies and restrictions of the Fund remain unchanged. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other energy investments. The Fund currently expects to concentrate its investments in the energy sector, with an emphasis on midstream MLP investments. The Fund invests across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream and downstream investments.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and supervises $2.09 trillion as of June 30, 2021.1 Goldman Sachs Asset Management has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

Disclosures

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”), which may increase investors’ risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investor’s shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in common stock, including among others risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting MLPs, potential conflicts of interest risk, cash flow risks, dilution risks and trading risks.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

Compliance Code: 250006-OTU

Date of First Use: August 13, 2021

__________________________________
1 Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion.

Wertpapier


