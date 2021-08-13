Churchill Announces Private Placement of up to C$1.5 Million in Charity Flow-Through Shares

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering for the exploration of the Company’s key projects, which may include its Taylor Brook Project in Newfoundland, its Pelly Bay Project in Nunavut, White River Project in Ontario and its recently optioned Florence Lake Project in Labrador.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“ Churchill ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV: CRI ) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,750,000 flow-through common shares of the Company to be sold to charitable buyers (the “ Charity FT Shares ”) at a price of C$0.40 per Charity FT Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,500,000 (the “ Offering ”). Subject to demand, the Company may elect to sell an additional 1,250,000 Charity FT Shares to raise an additional C$500,000 under the Offering. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Charity FT Shares will be used for “Canadian Exploration Expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the purchasers of the Charity FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Charity FT Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of Charity FT Shares for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 25, 2021 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder’s fees will be payable and finder warrants will be issuable to eligible finders in connection wit the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Charity FT Shares and any common shares of the Company that are issuable from any finder’s warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals which currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook and Florence Lake in Newfoundland, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All four projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Ni-Cu-Co showings at Taylor Brook and Pelly Bay, and diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Project.