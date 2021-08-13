OLB Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter, 2021 Revenues of $2.83 Million

We are a FinTech company and a payment facilitator that, through our subsidiaries, focuses on a suite of products in the merchant services and payment facilitator verticals. These services include electronic payment processing, cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform solutions for small to medium sized businesses and crowd funding services. The Company is focused on providing these integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, eVance, Inc., Omnisoft.io, Inc., and CrowdPay.us, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. ("OLBG," “we,” “us,” “our,” or the "Company"), a FinTech company, has announced financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we had total revenue of $2,833,572 compared to $2,000,035 of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $833,537 or 41.7%. We earned $2,666,049 in transaction and processing fees, $46,896 in merchant equipment rental and sales and $120,627 in other revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1,831,896 in transaction and processing fees, $18,548 in merchant equipment sales and $149,591 in other revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we had processing and servicing costs of $2,098,745 compared to $1,294,604 of processing and servicing costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Processing and servicing costs increased by $804,141 or 62.1%.

General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $848,368 compared to $380,888 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $467,480 or 122.7%. In the current period we had increases of our legal expense of approximately $165,000 relating to business matters. There was also an increase of $160,000 related to public relations and marketing.

Our net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was ($666,136) compared to (510,409) for the three months ended June 30, 2020. We had an increase in our net loss of $155,727 for the reasons discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was ($123,756). The adjustments include $79,477 for stock-based compensation and $247,000 related to onetime adjustments and expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we had total revenue of $2,833,572 compared to $2,226,404 of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $607,169 or 27.3%. We earned $2,666,049 in transaction and processing fees, $46,896 in merchant equipment rental and sales and $120,627 in other revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2,090,264 in transaction and processing fees, $18,507 in merchant equipment sales and $117,633 in other revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2021.