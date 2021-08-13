Hades Available Now for PlayStation and Xbox Consoles
Private Division and Supergiant Games are proud to announce that Hades is now available as a retail edition, simultaneously alongside the digital release, for PlayStation5 (PS5), PlayStation4 (PS4), Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. The multi-award-winning game, boasting impressive aggregate score of 94 on OpenCritic* and earning “#1 Best PlayStation 5 Game of 2021” and “#1 Best Xbox Series X Game of 2021” on Metacritic**, is now available for the first time on PlayStation and Xbox consoles with the physical edition packed with additional items perfect for current and future fans. The boxed edition of Hades for PlayStation and Xbox consoles is now available for suggested retail price of $29.99 from a variety of retailers.
“With Hades, we wanted to make the thrilling experience of rogue-like games more inviting than ever before, through a design that makes dying and retrying a big part of the story and fun," said Greg Kasavin, Creative Director at Supergiant Games. "We’re really looking forward to hearing from PlayStation and Xbox players as they delve into our vision of the Underworld of Greek myth, and discover its many surprises."
The retail edition of Hades packs in bonus extras, including a digital download code for the Hades Original Soundtrack, containing two and half hours of music by award-winning composer Darren Korb. Physical copies also include a full-color, 32-page character compendium booklet featuring illustrious character art inked by Supergiant Games’ BAFTA Award-winning art director, Jen Zee. In addition, the first-run prints of physical PlayStation and Xbox copies are emblazoned with stunning metallic foil detailing across the cover art.
