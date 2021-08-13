Hades Available Now for PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

Private Division and Supergiant Games are proud to announce that Hades is now available as a retail edition, simultaneously alongside the digital release, for PlayStation5 (PS5), PlayStation4 (PS4), Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. The multi-award-winning game, boasting impressive aggregate score of 94 on OpenCritic* and earning “#1 Best PlayStation 5 Game of 2021” and “#1 Best Xbox Series X Game of 2021” on Metacritic**, is now available for the first time on PlayStation and Xbox consoles with the physical edition packed with additional items perfect for current and future fans. The boxed edition of Hades for PlayStation and Xbox consoles is now available for suggested retail price of $29.99 from a variety of retailers.

