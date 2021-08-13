Management Update

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

Based on the final opinion of special legal counsel engaged by the Company to review the matter, the Company intends to classify the liability represented by the secured promissory note issued to Redline Capital Management S.A. on December 27, 2018, in the principal amount of $6,000,000, as a contingent liability, with no provision required against these potential claims.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that, contrary to management's prior expectations outlined in Petroteq's press release of August 9, 2021, it will not be able to complete the intended restatements of the Company's financial statements by August 13, 2021. The filing process has already begun, but due to the nature of said process, it is not expected to be finished until August 19. The Cease Trade Order (" CTO ") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") and the TSX Venture Exchange, as a result of Petroteq's failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the " Quarterly Report ") on or before July 30, 2021, as required, remains in effect.

Management expects that the CTO will be automatically lifted once the restated financial statements are filed, and Petroteq's outstanding Quarterly Report is filed.

The Company continues to operate normally and is working diligently with its auditors, Hay & Watson, to be in a position to file restated financial statements and the Quarterly Report as soon as practicable.

Dr. R.G. Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The diligent work of the CFO and our auditor is expected to rectify this matter to the benefit of the Company and the shareholders".

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.