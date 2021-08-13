Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Delivery Market by Application (B2B and B2C), End Use (E-commerce Platform, Document Service and Others) and Destination (Domestics and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Transportation & Logistics Category.

The global express delivery market was valued at USD 262.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 484.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the express delivery market are:

The developing e-commerce industry coupled with rising B2C deliveries and rapid growth in international trade services fuel the market growth.

The rise in technology developments in delivery services, as well as the emergence of last-mile deliveries with technological advancements in delivery vehicles, are expected to drive the express delivery market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in demand for healthcare and FMCG goods such as medical supplies, gloves, sanitizers, immunizations, and perishable food items, which has fueled the growth of the express delivery market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1C45/express-delivery

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EXPRESS DELIVERY MARKET

The developing e-commerce industry coupled with rising B2C deliveries is expected to drive the growth of the express delivery market. Due to the change in consumer preference, strong internet penetration rate, and surge in smartphone penetration rates, the e-commerce business is rapidly expanding. Foreign and local logistics services, particularly express delivery services, are likely to benefit from the e-commerce industry's development. Furthermore, e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and others have partnered with express delivery service providers in both domestic and foreign regions to manage last-mile deliveries more efficiently.

Rapid growth in international trade services is expected to increase the express delivery market. The acceptance of international trade and B2C shipments has increased as cross-border trade routes have developed, particularly in emerging economies. In addition, the increase of cross-border e-commerce, combined with fast globalization, is a crucial component in the country's international trade development. People choose to buy things from international websites due to considerations such as product availability in the home market, affordability, and higher quality. As a result of the increase in cross-border e-commerce transactions, the volume of international parcels imported increased, fueling demand for express delivery services in the country.