checkAd

Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Express Delivery Market by Application (B2B and B2C), End Use (E-commerce Platform, Document Service and Others) and Destination (Domestics and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Transportation & Logistics Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global express delivery market was valued at USD 262.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 484.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.   

Major factors driving the growth of the express delivery market are:

  • The developing e-commerce industry coupled with rising B2C deliveries and rapid growth in international trade services fuel the market growth.
  • The rise in technology developments in delivery services, as well as the emergence of last-mile deliveries with technological advancements in delivery vehicles, are expected to drive the express delivery market.
  • During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in demand for healthcare and FMCG goods such as medical supplies, gloves, sanitizers, immunizations, and perishable food items, which has fueled the growth of the express delivery market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1C45/express-delivery

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EXPRESS DELIVERY MARKET 

The developing e-commerce industry coupled with rising B2C deliveries is expected to drive the growth of the express delivery market. Due to the change in consumer preference, strong internet penetration rate, and surge in smartphone penetration rates, the e-commerce business is rapidly expanding. Foreign and local logistics services, particularly express delivery services, are likely to benefit from the e-commerce industry's development. Furthermore, e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and others have partnered with express delivery service providers in both domestic and foreign regions to manage last-mile deliveries more efficiently. 

Rapid growth in international trade services is expected to increase the express delivery market. The acceptance of international trade and B2C shipments has increased as cross-border trade routes have developed, particularly in emerging economies. In addition, the increase of cross-border e-commerce, combined with fast globalization, is a crucial component in the country's international trade development. People choose to buy things from international websites due to considerations such as product availability in the home market, affordability, and higher quality. As a result of the increase in cross-border e-commerce transactions, the volume of international parcels imported increased, fueling demand for express delivery services in the country.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -  Express Delivery Market by Application (B2B and B2C), End Use (E-commerce Platform, Document Service and Others) and Destination (Domestics and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach USD 31.49 Billion By 2028: CAGR of 5.50% | Reports and Data
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and ...
MoEngage Positioned as a Strong Performer in 2021 Cross-Channel Campaign Management Report by ...
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Uboss deploys in Australia with Service Provider Novum, spearheading their drive into the B2B Cloud ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Team Jumping Final
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
OMERS Infrastructure Purchases 19.4% Stake in Azure Power Global Ltd
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...