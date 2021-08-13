checkAd

21Shares AG Correction of the correction from June 29, 2021 concerning the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 13.08.2021 / 15:00

 
21Shares AG: Correction of the correction from June 29, 2021 concerning the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of thr publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of thr WpHG ( the german Securties Act) 
21Shares AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
1500 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
21 Shares AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2021
Address: https://21shares.com/ir#financials


End of Media Release

Issuer: 21Shares AG
Key word(s): Finance

13.08.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: 21Shares AG
Dammstr 19
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 260 8660
E-mail: etp@21shares.com
Internet: www.21shares.com
ISIN: CH0454664001
WKN: A2T64E
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1226428

 
End of News DGAP Media

1226428  13.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226428&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetXBT/USD (Bitcoin / US-Dollar) Index Zertifikat Open-End jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

21Shares AG Correction of the correction from June 29, 2021 concerning the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of DGAP-Media / 13.08.2021 / 15:00   21Shares AG: Correction of the correction from June 29, 2021 concerning the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of thr publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of thr WpHG ( the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Erfolgreicher Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: KATEK wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um fast 50 Prozent bei deutlich gesteigerter Profitabilität; ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG bleibt auf Wachstumskurs - EBITDA-Marge von rund 30 Prozent im Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: elumeo SE legt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich zu
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group donation for tornado victims in Hodonin, Czech Republic, raises 100,000 euros
DGAP-News: MagForce AG announces results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and changes to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 Uhr21Shares AG: Korrektur der Korrektur vom 29.06.2021 betreffend die Vorabbekanntmachung vom 29.04.2021 über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten