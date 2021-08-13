13.08.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

21Shares AG Correction of the correction from June 29, 2021 concerning the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of

DGAP-Media / 13.08.2021 / 15:00 21Shares AG: Correction of the correction from June 29, 2021 concerning the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of thr publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of thr WpHG ( the …



