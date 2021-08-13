CynergisTek Expands Expertise in Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Corporate Governance on its Board of Directors

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading, and investment banking firm supporting the company’s visibility in the public market, on their access to high-quality institutional investors, and their stock’s liquidity and trading profile. At Craig-Hallum, Mr. Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking, and M&A committees. Mr. Flood will be added to the audit committee and will lead a new committee focused on investor relations and capital market strategies.

“On behalf of the CynergisTek board, I want to welcome John to our board of directors,” stated Robert McCashin, chairman of the board. “As we embark on our next stage of returning to double-digit growth and profitability and building out our long-term strategic plan, John’s experience navigating the small-cap investor and capital market landscape along with his corporate governance experience will be instrumental in our efforts to communicate our message to shareholders and attract new institutional investors. This addition is one more step we are taking to support our management team with the skills necessary to navigate during this time of transition.”

“I look forward to working with the CynergisTek team and helping them chart their path and provide the support they will need as they ensure they have the capital and the resources to execute on their vision,” Flood said. “I’ve worked with Mac and his team for a number of years and couldn’t think of a better company I would want to be a part of as they look to grow the business and increase shareholder value.”

“This is an exciting moment for CynergisTek and its Board of Directors,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President. “Craig-Hallum has been a consistent partner for CynergisTek and to have the opportunity to have such a distinguished alum of that organization, John Flood, join our Board is a huge step in the right direction for the future. I look forward to working with John as we work to grow CynergisTek.”

Flood earned a Bachelor of Science in management and economics from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

In connection with Mr. Flood’s appointment, he was issued 15,000 restricted stock units to purchase common shares of CynergisTek.