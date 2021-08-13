checkAd

CynergisTek Expands Expertise in Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Corporate Governance on its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading, and investment banking firm supporting the company’s visibility in the public market, on their access to high-quality institutional investors, and their stock’s liquidity and trading profile. At Craig-Hallum, Mr. Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking, and M&A committees. Mr. Flood will be added to the audit committee and will lead a new committee focused on investor relations and capital market strategies.

“On behalf of the CynergisTek board, I want to welcome John to our board of directors,” stated Robert McCashin, chairman of the board. “As we embark on our next stage of returning to double-digit growth and profitability and building out our long-term strategic plan, John’s experience navigating the small-cap investor and capital market landscape along with his corporate governance experience will be instrumental in our efforts to communicate our message to shareholders and attract new institutional investors. This addition is one more step we are taking to support our management team with the skills necessary to navigate during this time of transition.”

“I look forward to working with the CynergisTek team and helping them chart their path and provide the support they will need as they ensure they have the capital and the resources to execute on their vision,” Flood said. “I’ve worked with Mac and his team for a number of years and couldn’t think of a better company I would want to be a part of as they look to grow the business and increase shareholder value.”

“This is an exciting moment for CynergisTek and its Board of Directors,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President. “Craig-Hallum has been a consistent partner for CynergisTek and to have the opportunity to have such a distinguished alum of that organization, John Flood, join our Board is a huge step in the right direction for the future. I look forward to working with John as we work to grow CynergisTek.”

Flood earned a Bachelor of Science in management and economics from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

In connection with Mr. Flood’s appointment, he was issued 15,000 restricted stock units to purchase common shares of CynergisTek.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CynergisTek Expands Expertise in Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Corporate Governance on its Board of Directors CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste