Next Games Corporation Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.08.2021, 15:00 | 16 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 15:00 | NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

August 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Matikainen

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210813132606_5

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-08-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 1.6 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.6 EUR









