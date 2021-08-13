checkAd

Phunware Launches Smart City Solution for the City of Pasadena

Mobile Application to Improve Citizen Engagement and Emergency Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the launch of its MaaS Smart City Solution on Apple iOS and Google Android for the city of Pasadena, Texas to improve citizen engagement and address critical challenges to managing emergencies.

The city of Pasadena is a vibrant community located just outside of Houston with a population of approximately 200,000. It has embraced modernization as it continues to attract new businesses and provide more amenities, but maintains its agricultural roots and commitment to personal connections. In fact, the Pasadena Volunteer Fire Department is the largest of all volunteer municipal fire departments in the United States. Having served over 30 years as a police officer for the Houston Police Department, Mayor Jeff Wagner understands how important it is to not only stay engaged with citizens and visitors, but also to leverage technology to better coordinate community resources.

The following is a statement from Mayor Wagner:

My first priority is, and always has been, the safety of our citizens. Keeping residents informed during emergency situations is one of the most important aspects of my administration. A mobile application from a tech leader like Phunware will enable Pasadena residents to have critical information in the palm of their hands, 24/7. Whether it’s an alert related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a hurricane warning or chemical release information from our neighboring industrial district, Pasadena is a prime candidate for a mobile phone app with integrated solutions for our diverse population.

Our research has shown that not every resident in Pasadena has a personal home computer or even access to broadcast or cable television. However, almost everyone has a mobile phone. While we offer free desktop computer services at our libraries and senior recreation center, having the opportunity to receive information directly to one’s smart phone is paramount in addressing all emergency alerts, including COVID-19 information.

A community is only as strong as its relationships, and a mobile app like this is another way for our residents to interact with their municipal government. As the second largest city in Harris County, Pasadena covers nearly 50 square miles and has a population of almost 200,000. It’s more important than ever that we advance smart-city capabilities to dynamically keep our citizens and visitors informed and safe. I also welcome the opportunity to offer another platform for our residents to share their comments or concerns about city services.

