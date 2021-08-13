DSG Global, Inc. Automotive Division, Imperium Motors, to Showcase the Highly Anticipated ET5 SUV at the Electric Vehicle Shows in Montreal and Quebec City

The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show runs from September 17-19, 2021, at the Olympic Stadium. The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show is the largest EV gathering in Canada with over 30,000 members of the Government, media, industry professional and consumers attending. At the event Christian Dubois, President of Imperium Motors Canada, will be showcasing Imperium ET5 SUV, Jonway vehicle models and several various e-bikes and scooters. Imperium Motor Canada will be in Booth #807. Salon Véhicule Électrique Montréal - Canada's First Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Show (ebems.com)

Surrey, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) today announced that Imperium Motor Canada will attend the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show in September and the Quebec Electric Vehicle Show in early October as demand for their electric vehicles (EV) continues to escalate.

Christian will also be showcasing Imperium’s products at the Quebec Electric Vehicles Show from October 1-3, 2021, in Quebec City at the Centre de foires de Québec. This show attracts nearly 10,000 attendees and conducted 1883 road tests and over 2,000 indoor track test drives which Imperium will participate with their e-bikes during the show. Imperium Motor Canada will be in Booth #412. Salon Véhicule Électrique Québec - Canada's First Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Show (ebems.com)

“Both events will allow the consumer to see, test, analyze and compare the latest technologies in the EV field. The company will be accepting orders and deposits on all products with expected delivery to begin during Q4 2021. Additionally, the company will begin accepting online orders on all vehicles, and planning orders also to begin for Q4 delivery,” commented Christian Dubois, President Imperium Motors, Canada.

As previously announced, the company also be showcasing much of the EV product lineup at other trade shows later this year including:

(SEMA) show at the Los Vegas Convention Center from November 2-5, 2021, with over 6,000 companies in attendance. Imperium Motors Commercial Vehicle Division will be attending BusCon , the largest event of its kind in North America and features the latest Bus and Mass Transit offerings available. This is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from November 15-17, 2021. This is the keystone event of the industry and attendees will include government and commercial customers who are interested in this sector. The company will be launching its 12 Meter E-Bus at this event.

at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 19-28, 2021, with over 1,000,000 attendees where the fully Electric Class B Motorhome will be unveiled by William J Rex of Imperium EV Bus and Motor Home Division, along with a full variety of EV’s on display. The company will also be attending the Las Vegas Consumer Electronic Show, also known as the CES Show from January 5-8, 2022. At this show the company will be unveiling two new fully electric high-speed vehicles. The CES show has become the premier event location for the Electric Vehicle industry.

“These events come at the ideal time for Imperium. As the company nears completion of the homologation of products including the ET5 SUV, EV Buses, Terra-E, wide variety of E-Bikes, various other Jonway and Imperium EV products, industry influencers and consumers will be attracted to the diversity, quality, and affordability of our product offerings. We will be showcasing much of existing product lineup to millions of consumers this fall and unveiling new products simultaneously. While it has taken slightly longer than anticipated, the wait was worth it. Consumers will now be able to buy over twenty models of our products at very competitive prices,” commented Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motors.