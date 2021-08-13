checkAd

ROCKWOOL Group upgrades expected net sales growth and earnings margin for full-year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 15:09  |  12   |   |   

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 18 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 August 2021

ROCKWOOL Group upgrades expected net sales growth and earnings margin for full-year 2021

Based on preliminary reporting, ROCKWOOL Group is increasing its expected growth in net sales and EBIT margin for 2021 as follows:

  • Net sales growth for 2021 is increased from 10-12 percent to around 17 percent in local currencies.
  • EBIT margin for 2021 is increased from around 12 percent to above 13 percent.

Main preliminary highlights for Q2 and H1 2021:

  • Net sales for H1 2021 reached 1 449 MEUR, a 20 percent increase in local currencies compared to H1 2020.
  • Net sales for Q2 2021 reached 778 MEUR, a 35 percent increase in local currencies compared to Q2 2020.
  • EBIT in H1 2021 increased 46 percent to 201 MEUR, with a 13.9 percent EBIT margin, up 2.7 percentage points from H1 2020.
  • EBIT in Q2 2021 increased 92 percent to 111 MEUR, with a 14.3 percent EBIT margin, up 4.3 percentage points from Q2 2020.

Outlook 2021:

ROCKWOOL Group has had a good first half of 2021, with accelerated sales growth in the second quarter and good earnings. The positive sales development has been driven by increased construction activities, high demand for non-combustible insulation products and good sales performance in the Systems segment.

Market conditions for the full year are expected to remain favourable. We see a broad-based improvement including in our larger European stone wool markets such as Germany, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom as well as North America. The good growth in Systems segment sales is also expected to continue in the second half of the year although at a slightly slower growth rate.

We see a continued increase in input costs, and we expect that the announced sales price increases for the second half of the year together with continued productivity improvements will help to offset this. Our earnings level will also be impacted by start-up costs in connection with the new U.S. factory, and we anticipate that pressure on production capacity in the second half of the year will result in some higher logistics costs of servicing our customers. We see some potential risks of a shortage of building materials, which could impact the construction market in the coming months.

Based on these assumptions, we upgrade our full year 2021 estimate for growth in net sales from 10-12 percent to around 17 percent in local currencies, and we expect the EBIT margin to improve to above 13 percent from the previously forecasted outlook of around 12 percent.

ROCKWOOL Group will publish its Q2 and H1 2021 results on 18 August 2021.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROCKWOOL Group upgrades expected net sales growth and earnings margin for full-year 2021 Company announcementfor ROCKWOOL International A/SRelease no. 18 – 2021to Nasdaq Copenhagen 13 August 2021 ROCKWOOL Group upgrades expected net sales growth and earnings margin for full-year 2021 Based on preliminary reporting, ROCKWOOL Group is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
Generation Mining to resume summer drill program after lifting of fire restrictions
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board