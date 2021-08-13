Theratechnologies Announces Publication of TH1902 Preclinical Data in Peer-Reviewed Journal, Cancer Science

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies, Inc. (Theratechnologies, or Company) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, announced today the publication of data from its preclinical research of TH1902 for the treatment of sortilin-positive triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Science, confirming the in vivo efficacy and safety of TH1902 against TNBC through a SORT1 receptor-mediated mechanism.

“This publication in a highly-respected cancer journal represents the first peer-reviewed scientific paper for our lead investigational PDC TH1902 and further validates the novel approach of our SORT1+ Technology for the treatment of sortilin-expressing cancers. Our team of scientific researchers are pleased to add to the growing body of scientific evidence of sortilin expression as a potential targetable biomarker for various hard-to-treat cancers, and we have great hope that TH1902 represents a promising avenue in the treatment of personalized cancer therapy,” said Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Theratechnologies.

Cancer Science is a well-recognized peer-reviewed journal and the official journal of the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA). The article can be accessed online here.

About SORT1+ Technology

Theratechnologies is currently developing a platform of new proprietary peptides for cancer drug development targeting SORT1 receptors called SORT1+ TechnologyTM. SORT1 is a receptor that plays a significant role in protein internalization, sorting and trafficking. It is highly expressed in cancer cells compared to healthy tissue making it an attractive target for cancer drug development. Expression has been demonstrated in, but not limited to, ovarian, triple-negative breast, endometrial, skin, lung, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. Expression of SORT1 is associated with aggressive disease, poor prognosis and decreased survival. It is estimated that the SORT1 receptor is expressed in 40% to 90% of cases of endometrial, ovarian, colorectal, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers.