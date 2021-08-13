RIGHT ON BRANDS FILES 10Q

Right On Brands is pleased to announce that the 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2021, shows a jump in revenue to over $140,000 for the quarter while cost of sales was only $26,000. These numbers are a significant improvement from the same quarter during previous year and even the last quarter. Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of the company noted, “Our margins have improved significantly, and this has made us very excited for the future. We believe that the next quarter, which ends September 30, 2021, could by the company’s biggest ever.” In addition, Grisaffi also noted, “Our plan is to have six licensed Dispensary and Wellness centers and another company owned store before the end of the year.”

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta 10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today that it has filed its 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2021, thus making the company recent with all of its filings.

ENDO is also pleased to announce that it is looking in the direction of products using specialty cannabinoids such as THCV and CBDV and Neurobiology using Nano Emulsions. "These products are designed and engineered, and we believe that these products can be game changers", stated Grisaffi.

"Right On Brands in the last several weeks has been overwhelmed by sales traffic at our retail store in Rowlett, Texas just outside Dallas. Sales has exceeded our expectations", Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands.

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and products.

