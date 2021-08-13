JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market " By Solutions (Customer Relationship Management, Settlement and Payment Management), By Services(Consulting Services, Managed Services, and Customization Services), By Deployment(Cloud, and On premise), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market size was valued at USD 12.92 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 62.41 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Innovation of a single billing platform provides benefits of viewing all products and services under one roof, which is further expected to catalyze the rate at which global convergent billing system for the telecom market was predicted to grow.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid= 176726

Browse in-depth TOC on "Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

On the basis of Deployment Mode, the Cloud segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the Global Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market by 2028.

A convergent billing system refers to a cluster of all service charges within a single customer invoice. Consumers receive a unified view of their account information for all services preferred to make a single payment for all the services. The convergent billing system consolidates a combination of products and services within a single bill, irrespective of the nature of the product segment.

In other words, convergent billing consists of a single price for all services within a catalogue for post-paid and pre-paid subscribers. There are several features and benefits that a convergent billing system offers. The convergent billing system helps operators in achieving a single product and service catalogue which gives better time to market and reduced the cost of implementation.

Moreover, the convergent billing comprises unified billing for cross-service discounts, so that customers who order multiple services can receive preferential pricing and centralized customer care and support for both types of customers pre-paid and post-paid. The commercial aspects involved are the unification of services for customers, high revenue generation for companies, and real-time billing and personalized services