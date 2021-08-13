checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.08.2021, 15:15  |  33   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer David Guarino will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The call will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release outlining their financial results after market close on that date and will also post it on their website at www.thealkalinewaterco.com before the call. This call may include material information not included in the press release.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 16, 2021
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-3088
Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-389-0927
Conference ID Number: 13722270

Participating on the call will be the Company’s President and CEO Richard A. Wright and Chief Financial Officer David Guarino, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the first quarter and the outlook for the rest of fiscal year 2022.

To join the live conference call, please dial into the above-referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time.

A replay will be available for one week starting on August 17, 2021, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers.

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8 pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88 flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 and A88 Infused brands.

To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
SoFi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Announces New Study Showing Its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintains Antibodies Against Variants of ...
Sierra Wireless Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
 XL Fleet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Höegh ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Alkaline88 Expands Eco-Friendly Product Offerings with New 750ml White Aluminum Bottle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Alkaline88 Will Be Available in Over 400 United Pacific, Rocket Branded Convenience Stores
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Alkaline88’s Eco-Friendly Aluminum Bottle is Now Available in Over 9,000 Stores Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Tom Hutchison as Chief Marketing Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Alkaline88’s Growth Accelerates into First Quarter Fiscal 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Alkaline88 Will Soon Be Available in Gym Coolers Across the Country
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten