Rockwool Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
13.08.2021, 15:11  |  33   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Rockwool Q2 sales EUR 778 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 111 million vs. estimate EUR 94 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 17% (from 10-12% previously)Outlook FY EBIT margin above 13% from 12% previouslySaw accelerated …

  • (PLX AI) – Rockwool Q2 sales EUR 778 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 111 million vs. estimate EUR 94 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 17% (from 10-12% previously)
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin above 13% from 12% previously
  • Saw accelerated sales growth in the second quarter and good earnings
  • The positive sales development has been driven by increased construction activities, high demand for non-combustible insulation products and good sales performance in the Systems segment
  • Market conditions for the full year are expected to remain favorable
  • Rockwool sees a broad-based improvement including in our larger European stone wool markets such as Germany, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom as well as North America


Wertpapier


