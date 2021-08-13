Rockwool Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 15:11 | 33 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 15:11 | (PLX AI) – Rockwool Q2 sales EUR 778 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 111 million vs. estimate EUR 94 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 17% (from 10-12% previously)Outlook FY EBIT margin above 13% from 12% previouslySaw accelerated … (PLX AI) – Rockwool Q2 sales EUR 778 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 111 million vs. estimate EUR 94 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 17% (from 10-12% previously)Outlook FY EBIT margin above 13% from 12% previouslySaw accelerated … (PLX AI) – Rockwool Q2 sales EUR 778 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.

Q2 EBIT EUR 111 million vs. estimate EUR 94 million

Outlook FY revenue growth 17% (from 10-12% previously)

Outlook FY EBIT margin above 13% from 12% previously

Saw accelerated sales growth in the second quarter and good earnings

The positive sales development has been driven by increased construction activities, high demand for non-combustible insulation products and good sales performance in the Systems segment

Market conditions for the full year are expected to remain favorable

Rockwool sees a broad-based improvement including in our larger European stone wool markets such as Germany, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom as well as North America



