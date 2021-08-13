DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says Autor: PLX AI | 13.08.2021, 15:19 | 40 | 0 | 0 13.08.2021, 15:19 | (PLX AI) – DoorDash shares are likely to keep rising, with a higher support floor now that profitability is no longer in question, Wells Fargo analysts said after the company reported earnings.DoorDash revenue beat consensus yesterday while adjusted … (PLX AI) – DoorDash shares are likely to keep rising, with a higher support floor now that profitability is no longer in question, Wells Fargo analysts said after the company reported earnings.DoorDash revenue beat consensus yesterday while adjusted … (PLX AI) – DoorDash shares are likely to keep rising, with a higher support floor now that profitability is no longer in question, Wells Fargo analysts said after the company reported earnings.

DoorDash revenue beat consensus yesterday while adjusted EBITDA was almost double expectations, but shares fell in after market as the company anticipates a seasonal decline in new consumer acquisition and order rates in Q3

We think the floor on the shares rose to about $155 as profitability is no longer really in question, Wells Fargo analysts said, reiterating an overweight rating on the stock and raising their price target to $235 from $215

If DoorDash can replicate the operational prowess it has demonstrated in the US as a fast follower in international markets, we think shares have significantly more upside in the coming years: Wells Fargo



DoorDash Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

DoorDash Registered (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer