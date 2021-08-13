GameOn Entertainment Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. ("GameOn"or "Company") (CSE:GET)(OTCQB:GMETF)(FSE:9E7), the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with …

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. ("GameOn"or "Company") (CSE:GET)(OTCQB:GMETF)(FSE:9E7), the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with white-labeled fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 2:00 PM EST. GameOn CEO Matt Bailey,along with management, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (11:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: ​​ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42292

GameOn recently announced its corporate update, a first-of-its-kind NFT Predictor product (video), a partnership with Indian media powerhouse MX Player, and the onboard of gaming veteran Howard Blank as Advisor.

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings and watch GameOn's presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup. 1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET)(OTCQB:GMETF)(FSE:9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with white-labeled fan engagement technologies around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative predictive gaming technologies and meta-layers, including full NFT capabilities, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment brands and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

For more information, please visit https://gameon.app/

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

For further information about GameOn:

Investor Relations

Edge Communications Group

Email: invest@gameon.app

Telephone: (604) 283-9166

