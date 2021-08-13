checkAd

Core Assets Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(ISIN:CA 21871U 10 5) is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 11,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $605,000. Each Unit will comprise of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one half (1/2) of one transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share.

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Flow-through Offering") consisting of up to 4,000,000 Shares, issued on a "flow-through basis" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), at $0.08 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $320,000.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering and the Flow-through Offering will be subject to a four month hold mandated by securities rules, and in addition, will be subject to a twelve month hold from the closing date as a term of the offering. Therefore, the securities issued in the Offering and the Flow Through Offering will not be tradeable until one year after the closing date.

Proceeds from the Offering and the Flow-through Offering will be used for exploration programs at the Company's Atlin Mining District Blue property project and for working capital. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering and the Flow-through Offering. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering and the Flow-through Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering and the Flow-through Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

