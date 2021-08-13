Core Assets Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(ISIN:CA 21871U 10 …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(ISIN:CA 21871U 10 …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(ISIN:CA 21871U 10 5) is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 11,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $605,000. Each Unit will comprise of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one half (1/2) of one transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share. The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Flow-through Offering") consisting of up to 4,000,000 Shares, issued on a "flow-through basis" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), at $0.08 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $320,000.