Victory Square Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square"or "Company") (CSE:VST)(OTCQX:VSQTF)(FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 1:00 PM EST. Chief Executive Officer, Shafin Diamond Tejani (CEO of Victory Square) and Vahid Shababi (CGO of Victory Square) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.
To access the live presentation, please use the following information:
SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42308
Victory Square Company Highlights:
- A diverse portfolio of over 20+ companies from around the world in key sectors: Digital Health, Gaming, Esports, Crypto, AR/VR, the Creator Economy, Cybersecurity and Green Tech
- High quality deal flow is generated via established relationships with over 80 incubators around the world
- Healthy balance sheet - 5 consecutive quarters of positive net income and earnings per share
- Record Net Income of $16,313,216 and positive earnings per share of $0.30 in Fiscal 2020
- Paid a Special Common Share Dividend of its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) earlier in the year
- Declared a Special Common Share Dividend of its interest in portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (dba Immersive Tech)
- (Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021 will be entitled to receive the First Tranche Dividend of Immersive shares)
- Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 1.81
- (The average P/E for the S&P 500 has historically ranged from 13 to 15)
If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Victory Square Technologies, and to watch Victory Square's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup
