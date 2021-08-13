Victory Square Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square"or "Company") (CSE:VST)(OTCQX:VSQTF)(FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square"or "Company") (CSE:VST)(OTCQX:VSQTF)(FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 1:00 PM EST. Chief Executive Officer, Shafin Diamond Tejani (CEO of Victory Square) and Vahid Shababi (CGO of Victory Square) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information: