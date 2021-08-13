checkAd

AmeraMex International Reports Revenue for Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for six-month period exceeds $10.3 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , and forestry conservation , reports revenue for its second quarter and six-month period ending June 30, 2021.

AmeraMex is reporting a significant increase in revenue for the second quarter and six-month period of 2021. It is important to remember that the Company's revenue for the comparative periods in 2020, was negatively affected by COVID-19 restraints. There was a substantial turnaround in revenue for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 finishing the years with revenue of $12.3 million

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

The company reported revenue of $6.3 million compared to revenue of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the quarter was $.970 million compared to gross profit of $.430 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 15 percent compared to 24 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

The net income for the quarter was $.078 million compared to net loss of $(.440) million for the second quarter of 2020.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six-month period was $10.3 million, a 222 percent increase when compared to revenue of $3.2 million reported for the comparable six-month period of 2020.

Gross profit for the six-month period was $2.1 million compared to gross profit of $.874 million for the six-month period of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 21 percent for the six-month period compared to 27 percent for the six-month period of 2020.

The net incom e for the six-month period was $.444 million compared to a net loss of $(.568) million reported for the comparable six-month period of 2020.

As a reminder, the public is invited to participate in the Company's second quarter conference call at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET until August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13722155.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. 

Investor and Media Relations 
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member 
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

Tables follow:

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. 
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

   
 
  THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,     SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,  
 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
 
                       
REVENUES
                       
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
  $ 5,656,744     $ 1,025,364     $ 8,902,726     $ 1,937,679  
Rentals and Leases
    643,207       757,321       1,426,921       1,283,475  
Total Sales
    6,299,951       1,782,685       10,329,647       3,221,154  
 
                               
COST OF SALES
                               
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
    5,140,234       1,103,305       7,753,266       1,849,257  
Rentals and Leases
    189,290       249,092       434,246       497,398  
Total Operating Expenses
    5,329,524       1,352,397       8,187,512       2,346,655  
 
                               
GROSS PROFIT
    970,427       430,288       2,142,135       874,499  
 
                               
OPERATING EXPENSES
                               
Selling Expense
    284,732       59,167       423,921       148,000  
General and Administrative
    229,927       708,562       474,230       977,085  
Total Operating Expenses
    514,659       767,729       898,151       1,125,085  
 
                               
Profit (loss) From Operations
    455,768       (337,441 )     1,243,984       (250,586 )
 
                               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
                               
Interest Expense, net
    (267,975 )     (260,989 )     (535,032 )     (520,797 )
Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
    (77,845 )     -       (90,178 )     -  
Other Income (Expense)
    764       -       10,842       (1,302 )
Total Other Income (Expense)
    (345,056 )     (260,989 )     (614,368 )     (522,099 )
 
                               
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
    110,712       (598,430 )     629,616       (772,685 )
 
                               
PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES
    32,662       (158,590 )     185,737       (204,766 )
 
                               
NET INCOME (LOSS)
  $ 78,050     $ (439,840 )   $ 443,879     $ (567,919 )
 
                               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
                               
Basic
    14,629,155       15,068,318       14,629,155       15,068,318  
Diluted
    14,629,155       15,068,318       14,629,155       15,068,318  
 
                               
Earnings (loss) per Share
                               
Basic
  $ 0.01     $ -0.03     $ 0.03     $ -0.04  
Diluted
  $ 0.01     $ -0.03     $ 0.03     $ -0.04  

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. 
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

 
           
 
  JUNE 30, 2021     DECEMBER 31, 2020  
ASSETS
           
Current Assets:
           
Cash
  $ 450,944     $ 407,881  
Accounts Receivable, Net
    1,349,615       768,371  
Inventory, Net
    6,126,283       5,873,569  
Other Current Assets
    226,456       198,531  
Total Current Assets
    8,153,298       7,248,352  
 
               
Property and Equipment, Net
    1,049,776       1,035,840  
Rental Equipment, Net
    2,013,696       3,624,376  
Deferred Tax Assets, Net
    -       158,124  
Other Assets
    414,619       453,410  
Total Other Assets
    3,478,091       5,271,750  
 
               
TOTAL ASSETS
  $ 11,631,389     $ 12,520,102  
 
               
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Current Liabilities:
               
Accounts Payable
  $ 980,458     $ 620,200  
Accrued Expenses
    481,320       231,329  
Joint Venture Liability
    370,000       439,500  
Lines of Credit
    4,437,957       5,749,801  
Notes Payable, Current Portion
    739,109       911,265  
Convertible Notes
    226,802       150,683  
Total Current Liabilities
    7,235,646       8,102,778  
 
               
Long-Term Liabilities
               
Deferred Tax Liability
    27,613       -  
Notes Payable - Related Party
    202,751       226,659  
Notes Payable, net of Current Portion
    2,073,570       2,597,935  
Total Long-Term Liabilities
    2,303,934       2,824,594  
 
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES
    9,539,580       10,927,372  
 
               
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
               
 
               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
               
Shareholders' Equity
               
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
    -       -  
shares issued and outstanding
               
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
    14,629       14,549  
14,629,155 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
               
14,548,851 at December 31, 2020
               
Additional Paid-In Capital
    21,600,734       21,545,614  
Accumulated Deficit
    (19,523,554 )     (19,967,433 )
Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
    2,091,809       1,592,730  
 
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
  $ 11,631,389     $ 12,520,102  

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. 
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

 
           
 
  SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,  
 
  2021     2020  
 
           
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
           
Net Profit (Loss)
    443,879       (567,919 )
Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
               
Net Cash provided by Operations Activities:
               
Depreciation and Amortization
    518,025       676,983  
Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
    27,613       (204,761 )
Marketing Services Paid in Stock
    46,400       -  
Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
    90,178       -  
Change in Assets and Liabilities:
               
Accounts Receivable
    (581,244 )     (385,333 )
Inventory
    1,357,966       (2,553,432 )
Other Current Assets
    (27,925 )     (27,531 )
Accounts Payable
    360,258       201,626  
Accrued Expenses
    249,991       492,674  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
    2,485,141       (2,367,693 )
 
               
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
               
Payments for Property & Equipment
    (156,502 )     (135,025 )
Payments for Rental Equipment
    (416,292 )     167,490  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
    (572,794 )     32,465  
 
               
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
               
Proceeds from Notes Payable
    2,072,205       3,840,481  
Payments on Notes Payable
    (2,536,238 )     (391,300 )
Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
    (23,908 )     (19,672 )
Joint Venture Liability
    (69,500 )     (17,500 )
Net Borrowing Under Lines of Credit
    (1,311,843 )     (980,546 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
    (1,869,284 )     2,431,463  
 
               
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
    43,063       96,235  
 
               
Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
    407,881       114,504  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
    450,944       210,739  
 
               
CASH PAID FOR:
               
Interest
    513,108       520,797  
Income Taxes
    -       -  
 
               
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
               
AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
               
Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
    508,000       -  
Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
    187,732       239,709  
Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
    964,600       227,279  

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

 
 
                               
 
                               
 
              Additional                
 
  Common Stock     Paid-in     Treasury     Accumulated    
Balance
  Shares     Amount     Capital     Stock     Deficit    
 
                               
12/31/2020
    15,068,318     $ 15,068     $ 21,519,435     $ -     $ (19,384,743 )  
 
                                         
Net Loss
                                    (567,919 )  
 
                                         
6/30/2020
    15,068,318     $ 15,068     $ 21,519,435     $ -     $ (19,952,662 )  
 
                                         
12/31/2020
    14,549,155     $ 14,549     $ 21,545,614     $ -     $ (19,967,433 )  
 
                                         
Stock for Services
    80,000       80       55,120                    
 
                                         
Net Income
    -       -       -       -       443,879    
 
                                         
6/30/2020
    14,629,155     $ 14,629     $ 21,600,734     $ -     $ (19,523,554 )  
 
    14,629,155       14,629       21,600,734       -       (19,523,554 )  

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658858/AmeraMex-International-Reports-Reven ...




