AmeraMex International Reports Revenue for Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for six-month period exceeds $10.3 millionCHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , and forestry conservation , …

AmeraMex is reporting a significant increase in revenue for the second quarter and six-month period of 2021. It is important to remember that the Company's revenue for the comparative periods in 2020, was negatively affected by COVID-19 restraints. There was a substantial turnaround in revenue for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 finishing the years with revenue of $12.3 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , and forestry conservation , reports revenue for its second quarter and six-month period ending June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

The company reported revenue of $6.3 million compared to revenue of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the quarter was $.970 million compared to gross profit of $.430 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 15 percent compared to 24 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

The net income for the quarter was $.078 million compared to net loss of $(.440) million for the second quarter of 2020.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six-month period was $10.3 million, a 222 percent increase when compared to revenue of $3.2 million reported for the comparable six-month period of 2020.

Gross profit for the six-month period was $2.1 million compared to gross profit of $.874 million for the six-month period of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 21 percent for the six-month period compared to 27 percent for the six-month period of 2020.

The net incom e for the six-month period was $.444 million compared to a net loss of $(.568) million reported for the comparable six-month period of 2020.

As a reminder, the public is invited to participate in the Company's second quarter conference call at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET until August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13722155.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

Tables follow:

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 5,656,744 $ 1,025,364 $ 8,902,726 $ 1,937,679 Rentals and Leases 643,207 757,321 1,426,921 1,283,475 Total Sales 6,299,951 1,782,685 10,329,647 3,221,154 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 5,140,234 1,103,305 7,753,266 1,849,257 Rentals and Leases 189,290 249,092 434,246 497,398 Total Operating Expenses 5,329,524 1,352,397 8,187,512 2,346,655 GROSS PROFIT 970,427 430,288 2,142,135 874,499 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 284,732 59,167 423,921 148,000 General and Administrative 229,927 708,562 474,230 977,085 Total Operating Expenses 514,659 767,729 898,151 1,125,085 Profit (loss) From Operations 455,768 (337,441 ) 1,243,984 (250,586 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense, net (267,975 ) (260,989 ) (535,032 ) (520,797 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt (77,845 ) - (90,178 ) - Other Income (Expense) 764 - 10,842 (1,302 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (345,056 ) (260,989 ) (614,368 ) (522,099 ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 110,712 (598,430 ) 629,616 (772,685 ) PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES 32,662 (158,590 ) 185,737 (204,766 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 78,050 $ (439,840 ) $ 443,879 $ (567,919 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 14,629,155 15,068,318 14,629,155 15,068,318 Diluted 14,629,155 15,068,318 14,629,155 15,068,318 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.01 $ -0.03 $ 0.03 $ -0.04 Diluted $ 0.01 $ -0.03 $ 0.03 $ -0.04

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS JUNE 30, 2021 DECEMBER 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 450,944 $ 407,881 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,349,615 768,371 Inventory, Net 6,126,283 5,873,569 Other Current Assets 226,456 198,531 Total Current Assets 8,153,298 7,248,352 Property and Equipment, Net 1,049,776 1,035,840 Rental Equipment, Net 2,013,696 3,624,376 Deferred Tax Assets, Net - 158,124 Other Assets 414,619 453,410 Total Other Assets 3,478,091 5,271,750 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,631,389 $ 12,520,102 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 980,458 $ 620,200 Accrued Expenses 481,320 231,329 Joint Venture Liability 370,000 439,500 Lines of Credit 4,437,957 5,749,801 Notes Payable, Current Portion 739,109 911,265 Convertible Notes 226,802 150,683 Total Current Liabilities 7,235,646 8,102,778 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability 27,613 - Notes Payable - Related Party 202,751 226,659 Notes Payable, net of Current Portion 2,073,570 2,597,935 Total Long-Term Liabilities 2,303,934 2,824,594 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,539,580 10,927,372 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no - - shares issued and outstanding Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,629 14,549 14,629,155 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 14,548,851 at December 31, 2020 Additional Paid-In Capital 21,600,734 21,545,614 Accumulated Deficit (19,523,554 ) (19,967,433 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 2,091,809 1,592,730 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,631,389 $ 12,520,102

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Profit (Loss) 443,879 (567,919 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided by Operations Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 518,025 676,983 Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes 27,613 (204,761 ) Marketing Services Paid in Stock 46,400 - Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt 90,178 - Change in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (581,244 ) (385,333 ) Inventory 1,357,966 (2,553,432 ) Other Current Assets (27,925 ) (27,531 ) Accounts Payable 360,258 201,626 Accrued Expenses 249,991 492,674 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2,485,141 (2,367,693 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment (156,502 ) (135,025 ) Payments for Rental Equipment (416,292 ) 167,490 NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (572,794 ) 32,465 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 2,072,205 3,840,481 Payments on Notes Payable (2,536,238 ) (391,300 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (23,908 ) (19,672 ) Joint Venture Liability (69,500 ) (17,500 ) Net Borrowing Under Lines of Credit (1,311,843 ) (980,546 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,869,284 ) 2,431,463 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 43,063 96,235 Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 407,881 114,504 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD 450,944 210,739 CASH PAID FOR: Interest 513,108 520,797 Income Taxes - - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment 508,000 - Equipment Financed under Capital Leases 187,732 239,709 Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory 964,600 227,279

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 Additional Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Balance Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit 12/31/2020 15,068,318 $ 15,068 $ 21,519,435 $ - $ (19,384,743 ) Net Loss (567,919 ) 6/30/2020 15,068,318 $ 15,068 $ 21,519,435 $ - $ (19,952,662 ) 12/31/2020 14,549,155 $ 14,549 $ 21,545,614 $ - $ (19,967,433 ) Stock for Services 80,000 80 55,120 Net Income - - - - 443,879 6/30/2020 14,629,155 $ 14,629 $ 21,600,734 $ - $ (19,523,554 ) 14,629,155 14,629 21,600,734 - (19,523,554 )

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc

View source version on accesswire.com: