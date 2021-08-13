checkAd

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Chief Operating Officer, EVP and President of Dedicated Contract Services Nick Hobbs and Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Finance John Kuhlow will address the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Newsroom section of our website at www.jbhunt.com/our-company/newsroom. A presentation replay will also be made available on J.B. Hunt’s website following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

