checkAd

Good Gaming Joins Forces with Blockchain App Factory to Develop and Implement Marketing Initiatives for The Branding and Launch of Its MicroBuddies Game

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 15:45  |  40   |   |   

MicroBuddies Marketing Plans to Include Strategic U.S. and Global Initiatives

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has partnered with world-renowned NFT, Crypto and Blockchain technology specialists, Blockchain App Factory to develop strategic initiatives for the marketing and brand development of the Company's first-to-market MicroBuddies game set to launch in the third quarter of 2021. 

Blockchain App Factory, a pioneering blockchain business development company since 2017, is considered a maven in the domain of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Blockchain App Factory's end-to-end quality crypto solutions have allowed it to emerge as one of the foremost industry-leading experts in the blockchain and crypto sector. Having represented world-class clients like Econet Global, Li & Fung, and Shell Oil Corporation, Blockchain App Factory has successfully executed over 160 projects on behalf of clients in 30 countries. Backed by proficient cryptocurrency and blockchain professionals in six countries, Blockchain App Factory's meticulous research on the concept of non-fungible tokens ("NFT") and so-called tokenomics has enabled it to build its flagship solutions in the NFT product market. Spotlighted in Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, Crypto News BTC, and other news organizations, Blockchain App Factory demonstrates a record of accomplishment in helping business clients flourish in virtue of its marketing and other strategies.

The NFT Gaming Market:

 After blistering first-quarter sales and a slight pullback in the second quarter of 2021, the NFT gaming market has witnessed a surge in demand to start the third quarter of 2021. NFT sales exceeded $1.2 billion for the month of July 2021, while demand for NFT blockchain games has soared. As reported by Forbes, sales in July 2021 represent 50% of the cumulative sales reported in the first and second quarters of 2021: 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ninabambysheva/2021/08/04/nft-sales-top-1 ... 

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming, Inc. CEO, stated, "Our marketing collaboration with an industry leader like Blockchain App Factory shows the serious commitment we have in working with whom we consider being the best in the industry when it comes to building our brand and making MicroBuddies, a recognized NFT game in the global market." He also stated, "The recent Forbes article further cements our belief that MicroBuddies and its first-to-market concept are perfectly positioned to capture robust market share in the fast-growing NFT gaming space. We look forward to utilizing and implementing Blockchain App Factory's analyses, global contacts, and expertise as we collectively join forces with our U.S.-based digital marketing team to strategically implement a successful campaign. Timelines are now being drawn, and we believe our marketing initiatives shall start over the next several days."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Good Gaming Joins Forces with Blockchain App Factory to Develop and Implement Marketing Initiatives for The Branding and Launch of Its MicroBuddies Game MicroBuddies Marketing Plans to Include Strategic U.S. and Global InitiativesKENNETT SQUARE, PA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has partnered with world-renowned NFT, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Stelmine Canada Arranges $3.25 Million Private Placement
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board