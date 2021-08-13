Good Gaming Joins Forces with Blockchain App Factory to Develop and Implement Marketing Initiatives for The Branding and Launch of Its MicroBuddies Game

MicroBuddies Marketing Plans to Include Strategic U.S. and Global Initiatives

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has partnered with world-renowned NFT, Crypto and Blockchain technology specialists, Blockchain App Factory to develop strategic initiatives for the marketing and brand development of the Company's first-to-market MicroBuddies game set to launch in the third quarter of 2021.

Blockchain App Factory, a pioneering blockchain business development company since 2017, is considered a maven in the domain of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Blockchain App Factory's end-to-end quality crypto solutions have allowed it to emerge as one of the foremost industry-leading experts in the blockchain and crypto sector. Having represented world-class clients like Econet Global, Li & Fung, and Shell Oil Corporation, Blockchain App Factory has successfully executed over 160 projects on behalf of clients in 30 countries. Backed by proficient cryptocurrency and blockchain professionals in six countries, Blockchain App Factory's meticulous research on the concept of non-fungible tokens ("NFT") and so-called tokenomics has enabled it to build its flagship solutions in the NFT product market. Spotlighted in Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, Crypto News BTC, and other news organizations, Blockchain App Factory demonstrates a record of accomplishment in helping business clients flourish in virtue of its marketing and other strategies.



The NFT Gaming Market: