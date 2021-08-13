checkAd

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.

The Hubb Platform powers virtual, onsite, and hybrid events that bring brands to life and drives business growth by streamlining time consuming processes, mining profitable insights, boosting engagement, and improving ROI. By collecting, managing, and marketing event data more efficiently, Hubb powers high-impact, immersive, and personalized experiences. Forrester recently rated the Hubb Management Platform as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: B2B Marketing Events Management Solution, Q1 2021. Hubb’s executive team and employees will join the Intrado Digital Media team to support clients and drive continued technology development and product innovation.

“Adding Hubb to Intrado’s Digital Media business will create an innovative, efficient, next-generation all-in-one event platform,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Clients will have access to and benefit from a comprehensive end-to-end event management platform to create events with unique, curated experiences supporting in-person, hybrid, and virtual attendees. It will also accelerate the development of Intrado’s self-service virtual event offering.”

Intrado Digital Media enables event organizers to produce world-class virtual and hybrid events. The combined capabilities of Intrado and Hubb offer a single source for unified onsite and online event data and analytics across the entire event portfolio—offering valuable insights that drive business and prove event ROI.

“We built the Hubb platform because we believe in the power of events to connect people, build community, and drive revenue. Intrado Digital Media shares our vision to develop technology that drives progress and propels the events industry forward,” said Allie Magyar, Founder and CEO of Hubb. “Intrado’s focus on building the largest global technology platform for events, their unwavering commitment to client service and exceptional culture, combined with Hubb’s drive for innovation and deep commitment to the events industry, will bring incredible value to partners, employees, customers, and the industry as a whole.”

