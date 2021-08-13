checkAd

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION (“RAPALA VMC”) AND OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO LTD (“OKUMA”) STRENGHTEN STRATEGIC CO-OPERATION. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAPALA VMC HAS RESOLVED ON A DIRECTED ISSUE OF 315 000 TREASURY SHARES TO OKUMA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.08.2021, 16:00  |  16   |   |   

 

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
August 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION (“RAPALA VMC”) AND OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO LTD (“OKUMA”) STRENGHTEN STRATEGIC CO-OPERATION. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAPALA VMC HAS RESOLVED ON A DIRECTED ISSUE OF 315 000 TREASURY SHARES TO OKUMA

Rapala VMC announced on January 27, 2021 the acquisition of Okuma European and Russian trademarks and associated intangible assets against a consideration of USD 8 million out of which an amount of USD 4 million was a deferred payment.

As part of the deferred payment the Board of Directors of Rapala VMC has today resolved on a directed issue of 315 000 treasury shares to Okuma, based on an authorization granted by the Rapala VMC’s Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021. These shares form a significant portion of the consideration paid by Rapala VMC to Okuma for the purposes of strengthening strategic co-operation between the parties, and Rapala VMC therefore has a weighty financial reason for deviating from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right.

The subscription price for the shares is EUR 9.90 per share, which was determined on the basis of the volume weighted average price of Rapala VMC’s shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during the period of August 2, 2021 to August 6, 2021. The subscription price will be recorded in the Rapala VMC’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

After the transfer of 315 000 treasury shares to Okuma Rapala VMC holds 50 236 treasury shares.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, General Counsel, +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION (“RAPALA VMC”) AND OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO LTD (“OKUMA”) STRENGHTEN STRATEGIC CO-OPERATION. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAPALA VMC HAS RESOLVED ON A DIRECTED ISSUE OF 315 000 TREASURY SHARES TO OKUMA   Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange ReleaseAugust 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. RAPALA VMC CORPORATION (“RAPALA VMC”) AND OKUMA FISHING TACKLE CO LTD (“OKUMA”) STRENGHTEN STRATEGIC CO-OPERATION. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAPALA VMC HAS RESOLVED ON A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Half-year results for 2021: Schweiter reports strong increase in sales and earnings
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Stelmine Canada Arranges $3.25 Million Private Placement
Liberty Gold Receives US$6 million Payment for the Sale of Halilağa - Turkey
Halbjahresergebnis 2021: Schweiter mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung
AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combinations
Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results
CN Reaffirms Commitment to Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Core One Labs to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board