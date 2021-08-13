checkAd

Partners Group to acquire leading Indian wired broadband service provider, Atria Convergence Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.08.2021, 16:00   

EQS Group-News: Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment/Private Equity
Partners Group to acquire leading Indian wired broadband service provider, Atria Convergence Technologies

13.08.2021 / 16:00

Mumbai, India; 13 August 2021

  • The acquisition values ACT at an enterprise value of nearly USD 1.2 billion
  • ACT serves around 2 million wired broadband subscribers in India
  • The Company is positioned to benefit from rapidly rising data consumption in the country

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has agreed, on behalf of its clients, to acquire Atria Convergence Technologies ("ACT" or "the Company"), one of India's largest providers of high-speed fiber-optic broadband, from Argan (Mauritius) Limited and TA Associates. Partners Group, which has been a joint investor in ACT since 2016, will acquire a controlling stake in a transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of nearly USD 1.2 billion.

Headquartered in Bangalore with over 7,000 employees, ACT is a leading multi-service operator offering a package of internet, TV, data, and other broadband services. The Company serves around 2 million wired broadband subscribers across 19 cities in India and has one of the largest fiber networks in the country, capable of delivering connection speed of up to 1 Gbps. ACT has high customer retention rates and delivers reliable broadband, strong uptime, and quality customer service. The Company is well-positioned to benefit from rapidly rising data consumption in India, which has been accelerated by new working and learning from home trends since COVID-19. Partners Group will work closely with ACT management and TA Associates, which will continue to hold a minority stake, on a value creation plan to support the Company's ongoing growth and contribution to the Digital India mission.

