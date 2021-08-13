checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-08-18
Bonds Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.

The following bonds are eligible for delivery:

 


ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB: SE0013102167, 2026-04-29

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB: SE0009773203, 2022-03-21

FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: SE0011869825, 2024-06-05

FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: SE0012676591, 2023-02-06

JERNHUSEN AB: SE0010324020, 2022-09-08

JERNHUSEN AB: SE0011062793, 2023-04-17

SCANIA CV AB: XS2332891089, 2023-04-19

SCANIA CV AB: XS2042641121, 2022-08-22

TELE2 AB: XS1490961759, 2022-03-16

TELE2 AB: XS2187707976, 2025-06-10

 


Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:

2021-07-18
Bid date 2021-08-18
Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SE0013102167: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0009773203: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0011869825: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0012676591: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0010324020: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0011062793: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS2332891089: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS2042641121: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS1490961759: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS2187707976: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SE0013102167: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0009773203: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0011869825: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0012676591: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0010324020: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0011062793: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS2332891089: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS2042641121: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS1490961759: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS2187707976: 30 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Expected allocation time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-08-20
Delivery of bonds Securities issued in PM part:

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.

 


Securities issued in AM part:

To the Riksbank’s account in State Street (Global Custodian):

Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX

Local agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)

Local agent's BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX

Global Custodian's account name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST

Global Custodian's account number at SEB: 01-100 386 491

Riksbank’s account name at Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank’s account number at Global Custodian: 0145

PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX

Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P:: DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.

 


Securities issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):

To the Riksbank's account with Euroclear Bank: 91181.
General Terms and Conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank’s corporate bond purchases via bid procedure 2020:1. dated 17 November 2020 (see the Riksbank’s website).

Stockholm, 2021-08-13

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.





