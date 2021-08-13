checkAd

CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address the Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference on August 17

JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) (NYSE: KSU) will address the Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Mr. Ruest and Mr. Ottensmeyer will deliver opening remarks followed by a fireside chat. They will discuss the compelling strategic and financial benefits of the pro-competitive combination of CN and KCS that will create the premier railway for the 21st century.

CN and KCS will provide a live webcast (Passcode: transpo21) via the Investors section of their websites at www.cn.ca/investors and investors.kcsouthern.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

For more information about CN’s pro-competitive combination with KCS, please visit www.ConnectedContinent.com.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

