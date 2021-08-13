checkAd

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in the phase II trial in patients with severe COVID-19

Biotest AG: Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in the phase II trial in patients with severe COVID-19

Trimodulin does not reach the primary endpoint in the phase II trial in patients with severe COVID-19

  • First results do neither show an improvement in the course of the disease nor in mortality compared to the placebo group.
  • Trimodulin still demonstrates a good safety profile
  • Biotest does not aim for approval in COVID-19

 

Dreieich, 13. August 2021. Biotest announced today the outcome for its ESsCOVID (Escape from severe COVID-19) trial in patients with severe COVID-19. Topline data for the primary endpoint demonstrate no reduction in number of patients that either clinically worsened (deterioration rate) or died during the trial (mortality rate) compared to the placebo group.

A total of 166 adult patients with severe COVID-19 were enrolled in this multinational phase II clinical trial. Patients admitted to the hospital due to the severity of their disease were treated either with trimodulin or placebo as add-on therapy to standard of care.

In contrast to the positive results from the earlier phase II trial with trimodulin in patients with severe community-acquired pneumonia no treatment benefit was achieved in the new indication COVID-19.

From the currently available data no relevant safety concerns have been identified confirming the good safety profile of trimodulin.

Biotest will communicate more detailed results after receipt and analysis of the complete dataset within the next weeks.

"My special thanks go to the patients, the study centers and the entire team who worked despite many obstacles day and night on the trimodulin development in COVID-19" said Dr Michael Ramroth, CEO at Biotest.

About COVID-19
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 variant (SARS-CoV-2). While most cases are mild or asymptomatic, COVID-19 patients may present at the hospital with typical signs of pneumonia requiring oxygen support. This disease stage is regularly accompanied by an excessive immune response and can lead to systemic inflammation reactions. Furthermore, patients may progress to critical disease with need for intensive care, including invasive mechanical ventilation.

