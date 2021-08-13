Šiaulių Bankas AB has transferred shares to employees as part of variable remuneration
On 13 August 2021 Šiaulių Bankas AB transferred 312 502 own shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries as a deferred part of variable remuneration for 2017.
After this transfer the Bank has 687 498 own shares.
Additional information:
Pranas Gedgaudas
Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department
tel. +370 41 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt
