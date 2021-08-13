Brains Bioceutical Corp Enters into Agreement with Two Undefeated Boxing Champions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Brains Bioceutical Corp. ("Brains" or the "Company")., manufacturers of high-quality, EU GMP, THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), further cements its commitment to …

The fighting pair, undefeated welterweight (147 lbs.) knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz Jr. and undefeated super lightweight (140 lbs.) slugger Arnold Barboza Jr., both proud representatives of the brand, will appear in separate bouts, both against the toughest opponents of their careers, to date.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Brains Bioceutical Corp. ("Brains" or the "Company")., manufacturers of high-quality, EU GMP, THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), further cements its commitment to athletes around the globe, as two of their top athlete brand-ambassadors, both boxing champions, are stepping into the ring in separate high-profile televised matches this Saturday, August 14, adorned with the Brains branding.

Ortiz (17-0, with all 17 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas now living in Oxnard, California, will be taking on former title challenger and two-time Olympian Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round war for the WBO International Championship at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and streaming live on DAZN. On that same night, South El Monte, California's Barboza will take on WBA Fedecentro Champion Antonio "Tono" Moran (26-4-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico in the 12-round co-main event of a Top Rank-promoted event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma and live on ESPN and ESPN+.

An avid fan of professional boxing whose company has maintained a committed strategy of supporting fighters, Brains Bioceutical Corp., CEO & Chairman Ricky Brar says he's excited for the invaluable exposure and for the two fighters his company represents.

"Through research and the highest quality inputs, Brains remains committed to producing the purest CBD products available on the market," said Brar. "Beyond the clinical research conducted around the globe on Brains CBD, our products have also been tested by the leading sports testing authorities trusted by all major sports organizations."

23-year-old Ortiz is promoted by boxing immortal Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and trained by Robert Garcia at his world-famous Robert Garcia Boxing Academy. Named 2019 The Ring magazine Prospect of the Year, the personable Ortiz has rocketed to the top of the sport with his blazing punching power that has prevented any of his opponents from finishing a fight with him. A victory over Kavaliauskas will move him into position to fight for his first world championship.