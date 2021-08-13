checkAd

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Autor: Accesswire
13.08.2021, 17:25  |  20   |   |   

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Atalaya Mining Plc

BYZTVM8

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 175 Berkeley Street, Boston MA 02116 United Stated of America
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12/08/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/08/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.88%   7.88% 10,897,081
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.94%   10.94%  
             


 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112) 10,897,081   7.88%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,897,081

7.88%

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/ 
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
                   
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc 7.88%   7.88%
LMHC Massachusetts Holdings Inc 7.88%   7.88%
Liberty Mutual Group Inc 7.88%   7.88%
Liberty Mutual Insurance Company 7.88%   7.88%
Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings LLC 7.88%   7.88%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
         
Place of completion Boston, MA, USA
Date of completion 13/08/2021

Disclaimer

